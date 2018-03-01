

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Longtime Democratic state lawmaker David Baria has officially jumped into the Mississippi Senate race after submitting the necessary paperwork on Wednesday.



'I want to give voters a true choice, and I plan to spend the campaign listening to voters and working hard to earn their trust,' Baria said in a statement.



He added, 'I appreciate all of the encouragement and support that I have gotten during the time leading up to this decision.'



The announcement by Baria comes a day after Mississippi state senator Chris McDaniel announced a primary challenge to incumbent Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss.



Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Howard Sherman, the husband of actress Sela Ward, also entered the race on the Democratic side.



A report from Jackson, Mississippi's Clarion-Ledger said national Democrats saw a potential parallel with Mississippi and Alabama if McDaniel entered the race.



Former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore defeated Senator Luther Strange, R-Ala., in the Republican primary but lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the general election amid allegations of sexual misconduct.



In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, President Donald Trump expressed his support for Wicker, citing his help in passing the Republican tax reform bill.



'@SenatorWicker of Mississippi has been a great supporter and incredible help in getting our massive Tax Cut Bill done and approved. Also big help on cutting regs,' Trump tweeted. 'I am with him in his re-election all the way!'



(Photo: barialaw.com)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX