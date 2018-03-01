sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,714 Euro		+0,324
+2,84 %
WKN: A2DTQB ISIN: CA44054J1012 Ticker-Symbol: APW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX ETF Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX ETF 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,584
11,878
19:18
11,602
11,82
19:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX ETF
HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX ETF11,714+2,84 %