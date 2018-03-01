Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Transfer of 112,961 own B shares on 1 March 2018



Orion Corporation: Transfer of 112,961 own B shares on 1 March 2018

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2018 at 19.10 EET



In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2018 transferred altogether 112,961 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning periods 2015-2017 and 2017 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plans of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 22 March 2016.



The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 26.5238, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2018. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 2,996,154.97.



After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 562,440.



Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plans in stock exchange releases on 5 February 2013 and on 2 February 2016.





Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire



Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054, mobile +358 50 966 3054Orion CorporationCommunicationsOrionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, FinlandHomepage: www.orion.fiOrion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1,085 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.