Financial trading technology company TechFinancials updated the market on its non-core subsidiaries B.O. TradeFinancials (BOT) and MarketFinancials (MF) on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm had previously stated that it was now focusing its attention on supporting the most profitable parts of the business, and developing new products and technologies - in particular its rapidly-growing blockchain-based products. Its wider strategy was to cease any business-to-consumer operation in the EU, and to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...