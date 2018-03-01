GuaranteedRemovals.com Releases Its Top Tips for Staying Safe Online

Online Image Management Firm Helps Those to Surf Safe Online During Fraud Prevention Month

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Canada's largest online image management company is reminding people to always use caution when on the Internet. One in five Canadian Internet users age 15 to 29 reported having been cyberbullied or cyber stalked[i]. And it's just not young adults who are being victimized. Adults can also become targets; 40% of adult Internet users in the United States reported experiencing some form of online harassment.[ii]

With the abundance of personal information on social media sites and information platforms, there is a lot of misuse of personal information. "We help protect and defend people's online image. We've helped victims of unfair attacks regain their piece of mind. It can become very stressful for them," said Chris Nicholl, Reputation Specialist at GuaranteedRemovals.com. Some tips to consider throughout the year and during Fraud Prevention Month if you think you are being cyber-bullied are:

Don't react. Don't respond if someone bullies you.

Save the evidence. Note the date, time, and save any links, text messages, or emails. Take a screen capture if you have to.

If it's a child is being bullied, let him or her know it's ok to talk to a trusted adult about it or a school counsellor. If you are an adult being bullied, you can talk to another adult about it or authorities.

Block the bully. If the harassment is coming in the form of texts, or profile comments, change your privacy settings and block the person.

Don't sink to their level. It's difficult, but be the bigger person.

Don't contribute to bullying. Don't forward embarrassing messages or photos. How would you feel if someone harassed you?

"At the end of the day, it is up to all of us to help make the Internet a safer place. We've assisted people all around the world who have been victimized from negative attacks. If you Google yourself, are the results positive? Nearly 50% of U.S. adults say the results aren't positive. There's never been a time when online image has been so important," continued Nicholl.

