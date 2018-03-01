The "ISO 13485: Quality Management Systems for Medical Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview into the use of ISO 13485 as the basis for a Quality Management System (QMS) for medical device manufacturers. The course will review the requirements of ISO 13485 and will compare to ISO 9001 and the FDA's Quality System Regulation. In addition delegates will gain an appreciation of the relationship between ISO 13485 and ISO 14971 Application of Risk Management to Medical Devices'. The benefits of implementing a Quality Management System will be discussed and key advice on handling complaints will be provided.

Why you should attend

Gain a comprehensive overview of ISO 13485:2016

Brief overview of the EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) and in-vitro Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR)

Compare the requirements of ISO 13485 and ISO 9001

Understand the roles and responsibilities of quality management in ISO 13485

Transition planning from EN ISO 13485:2012 to EN ISO 13485:2016 what needs to be achieved before February 2019

Consider the relationship between ISO 13485 and the MDR

Explore the relationship between ISO 13485 and ISO 14971 Application of Risk Management to Medical Devices'

Discover the benefits of implementing a Quality Management System

Preparation for the Unannounced Audits as now incorporated into the MDR

Take away key advice on handling complaints

Who Should Attend:

Quality managers

Quality assurance personnel

Regulatory affairs managers

Internal and external auditors

Medical device designers and developers

All those who are involved with the implementation

Agenda:

Introduction to ISO 13485 and Medical Device Regulation Conformity Assessment

Introduction to the EU Medical Devices Regulations

The pitfalls and opportunities

The interested parties

The actions to be taken during the transition period

Compare the requirements of ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 and update on the ISO 9001: 2015 revisions

The advantages and disadvantages of continuing with certification to both

Interpretation of ISO 13485 and what it means in practice for the QMS requirements in the MDR

Including timescales

How to achieve ISO 13485 certification

Understanding the new requirements and structure

Performing the gap analysis

Managing your transition to the 2016 version of the Standard

Examples of ISO 13485 non-compliances

How they are graded

How to fix them

Understanding the roles and responsibilities of top management in ISO 13485

The relationship between ISO 13485 and ISO 14971 Application of Risk Management to Medical Devices'

With practical examples

Compare and contrast the requirements between ISO 13485 and FDA's Quality System Regulation Unannounced Audits

What to expect

How to prepare

Successful handling of Post Market issues

Complaints

Post Market Surveillance

Field Safety Notices

Field Safety Corrective Actions

Vigilance Reporting

Benefits from implementing a QMS

Better meet your customer and regulatory requirements

Increase efficiency and find cost savings

Improve your company supply chain

Develop safe and effective medical devices

Basis for demonstrating regulatory compliance

Discussion and workshops will take place throughout the two days

