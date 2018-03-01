Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 22, 2018 to February 28, 2018:
|Transaction date
|
Total daily volume
|
Daily weighted
|
Amount of
|
Market
|22.02.2018
|20,000
|46.5135
|930,270
|BATE
|22.02.2018
|55,000
|46.5113
|2,558,122
|CHIX
|22.02.2018
|35,000
|46.5146
|1,628,011
|TRQX
|22.02.2018
|154,358
|46.5146
|7,179,901
|XPAR
|23.02.2018
|20,000
|47.0774
|941,548
|BATE
|23.02.2018
|55,000
|47.0749
|2,589,120
|CHIX
|23.02.2018
|35,000
|47.0733
|1,647,566
|TRQX
|23.02.2018
|116,217
|47.0722
|5,470,590
|XPAR
|26.02.2018
|15,000
|47.3546
|710,319
|BATE
|26.02.2018
|42,500
|47.3589
|2,012,753
|CHIX
|26.02.2018
|32,500
|47.3578
|1,539,129
|TRQX
|26.02.2018
|135,585
|47.3542
|6,420,519
|XPAR
|27.02.2018
|17,500
|47.3585
|828,774
|BATE
|27.02.2018
|55,000
|47.3630
|2,604,964
|CHIX
|27.02.2018
|32,500
|47.3607
|1,539,222
|TRQX
|27.02.2018
|170,880
|47.2948
|8 081 731
|XPAR
|28.02.2018
|17,500
|47.1308
|824,789
|BATE
|28.02.2018
|50,000
|47.1308
|2,356,540
|CHIX
|28.02.2018
|32,500
|47.1322
|1,531,797
|TRQX
|28.02.2018
|232,554
|47.0453
|10,940,573
|XPAR
|Total
|1,324,594
|47.0606
|62,336,235
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
