In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 22, 2018 to February 28, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 22.02.2018 20,000 46.5135 930,270 BATE 22.02.2018 55,000 46.5113 2,558,122 CHIX 22.02.2018 35,000 46.5146 1,628,011 TRQX 22.02.2018 154,358 46.5146 7,179,901 XPAR 23.02.2018 20,000 47.0774 941,548 BATE 23.02.2018 55,000 47.0749 2,589,120 CHIX 23.02.2018 35,000 47.0733 1,647,566 TRQX 23.02.2018 116,217 47.0722 5,470,590 XPAR 26.02.2018 15,000 47.3546 710,319 BATE 26.02.2018 42,500 47.3589 2,012,753 CHIX 26.02.2018 32,500 47.3578 1,539,129 TRQX 26.02.2018 135,585 47.3542 6,420,519 XPAR 27.02.2018 17,500 47.3585 828,774 BATE 27.02.2018 55,000 47.3630 2,604,964 CHIX 27.02.2018 32,500 47.3607 1,539,222 TRQX 27.02.2018 170,880 47.2948 8 081 731 XPAR 28.02.2018 17,500 47.1308 824,789 BATE 28.02.2018 50,000 47.1308 2,356,540 CHIX 28.02.2018 32,500 47.1322 1,531,797 TRQX 28.02.2018 232,554 47.0453 10,940,573 XPAR Total 1,324,594 47.0606 62,336,235

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

