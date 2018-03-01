John Lovett Joins Search Discovery

ATLANTA, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Search Discovery, Inc., has appointed John Lovett to the role of Senior Director of Data Strategy within their rapidly growing business intelligence practice.

Search Discovery is a business intelligence and analytics company that delivers solutions to help organizations drive improved business performance across many industries and functions.

According to a recent worldwide survey from Gartner, an overwhelming majority of companies have failed to reach what they call a "transformational" level of maturity in data and analytics.

Lovett says, "Many companies today are generating data at an astounding rate, but they're scrambling to catch a data wave that's likely going to swamp them. We're working to help organizations strengthen their data practices to collect data with purpose and integrate their multi-sourced data into a coherent strategy that delivers insights, efficiency, and opportunity."

The addition of Lovett follows several other significant hires the company has made this year including other analytics industry veterans and experts Tim Wilson, Kelly Wortham and Melanie Hall. "We are assembling a team of leading subject matter experts and young accomplished professionals who are all passionate about helping our clients realize the value data can have not just improving business performance but differentiating themselves in the marketplace." says Mike Gustafson, President, Search Discovery. "Establishing a clear strategy for how a company will use data to compete in the marketplace and drive ongoing business improvements is more important than ever before. John will be leading the charge for our clients in helping them recognize data as a strategic asset and determining the right analysis, presentation and utilization necessary to move their business forward."

About John Lovett, Senior Director of Data Strategy

John is a digital analytics thought leader who has dedicated over sixteen years to researching, writing, and consulting on data and analytics. He is widely recognized for his analytics strategy work that has helped large enterprises, mid-sized companies and nonprofits gain value from digital data. John served as the President of the Digital Analytics Association and was instrumental in shifting the focus of the organization from website data to all digital data. John is a Certified Web Analyst and author of Social Media Metrics Secrets.

Prior to joining Search Discovery, John was a Senior Partner at Analytics Demystified and a Senior Analyst at Forrester Research. He is a Boston native and now lives on the South Shore of Massachusetts. When not thinking up innovative data strategies, John can be found spending time with his wife and three boys, or chasing fish with his fly rod.

About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a business intelligence and analytics company that empowers organizations to use data to improve business performance. We engage clients at every stage of data enablement including strategy, implementation, business experiments, optimization and organizational change management.

Our solutions enable more efficient operations, clear business insights and improved decision making across marketing, sales, finance, operations and human resources. We partner with Fortune 5000 companies like Marriott, Chick Fil A, Adobe, and others who are transforming their businesses by leveraging the value of data.

For more information see searchdiscovery.com.

