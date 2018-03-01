Bag the Best Under £10 Finds with a New Shopping Destination on eBay

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Under Ten" features millions of new items in hundreds of categories with free shipping

Guilt-free shopping just got a brand-new look. eBay, the marketplace with all of your favorite finds, is introducing Under Ten - a new destination offering the top under £10 items in hundreds of categories with free shipping, no bidding required.

From stylish women's watches for £5.99 to Sony headphones for just £9.99, Under Ten (ebay.co.uk/Under10 ) offers shoppers over 3 million brand new items that won't break the bank all in one shopping destination. Beyond category, shoppers can browse trending items by price - such as "beauty under £5" and "tech under £10" - across men's and women's clothing, fitness, home decor and more.

"Nothing beats the satisfaction of discovering great items at incredible prices and with Under Ten, we have made it easy and fun for shoppers to browse our unbeatable variety and choice of inventory at great value for money," said Murray Lambell, VP of UK Trading at eBay.

Under Ten which also carries an under £5 section, highlights the best of eBay's vibrant inventory:

Women's hats

Phone cases

Fitness equipment

Men's jackets

Fidget spinners

Women's boots

Hair Tools

Football Fan Apparel & Souvenirs

Men's Trainers

Women's Bags

Visit www.ebay.co.uk/Under10 to discover millions of new items under £10. Follow @eBayUK on social to learn more.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88.4 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.