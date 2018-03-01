Portfolio expands with a large selection of mobile AutoID products

FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH strategically acquires a core competency in the field of mobile contactless data collection by acquiring the AutoID equipment specialist advanced PANMOBIL systems GmbH Co. KG.

Good cooperation: A handshake between Eldor Walk, managing director of FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH (2nd from right) and Peter Schmidt, founder of PANMOBIL, confirms the acquisition of the AutoID specialist by FEIG. Andreas Binder, head of PANMOBIL product line, from PANMOBIL (left) and Markus Desch, technical director, from FEIG (right) are responsible for the successful integration into the FEIG Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

"By acquiring PANMOBIL, FEIG ELECTRONIC expands its product line of LF, HF and UHF RFID hardware with mobile AutoID devices optimized for use in logistics and manufacturing operations," reports Eldor Walk, Managing Director, FEIG ELECTRONIC. "At the same time, FEIG expands into the field of barcode technology which is a great compliment to our RFID portfolio."

As a new business field for mobile AutoID products, the name PANMOBIL will remain and integrated into the IDENTIFICATION business unit of FEIG ELECTRONIC. As a result, all PANMOBIL products are subject to the same high-quality standards as FEIG products.

FEIG ELECTRONIC takes over the business operations of advanced PANMOBIL systems GmbH Co. KG and will sell under FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH from March 1, 2018 and will continue to operate from its location in Cologne.

With the acquisition of PANMOBIL, FEIG ELECTRONIC continues to invest for sustainable growth. Following the establishment of a branch office for the expansion of the PAYMENT division in Bad Hersfeld in October 2016, the expansion of the RFID hardware portfolio with the smart mobile products from PANMOBIL is a further step into the future.

As an early pioneer in AutoID, PANMOBIL has been developing innovative products producing hybrid barcode and RFID acquisition devices for more than 30 years. Focused on mobile platform for use in almost all areas, the product range includes wearable products supported by intelligent software apps making deployments easy to deploy and simple to use.

FEIG ELECTRONIC and PANMOBIL will be on display at the upcoming LogiMAT2018, March 13-15th in Stuttgart, Germany and RFID Journal LIVE! 2018, April 10th -12th in Orlando, Florida.

FEIG ELECTRONIC is a privately held German manufacturer in business for more than 50 years. In addition to its Controller Division for industrial doors, Sensors Division for parking and traffic technology and Payment Division for contactless NFC payment, the Identification Division offers a comprehensive portfolio of RFID hardware for inventory control, asset tracking, secure access and perimeter protection for use in logistics and automation supporting all passive HF and UHF transponders using a defined ISO standard.

Components are distributed exclusively through channels of value added resellers, system integrators and original equipment manufacturers.

FEIG currently employs about 330 people and achieved sales of $60 million in the past year.

ABOUT PANMOBIL

