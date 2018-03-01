Hamad Bin Khalifa University Welcomes International Applications for Unique Graduate Programs

DOHA, Qatar, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Qatar-based institution offers interdisciplinary education to a diverse student body

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a Qatar-based educational institution, is currently accepting international applications for the University's range of 17 world-class graduate degree programs. HBKU is a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF).

A research-intensive university that empowers positive change, HBKU comprises four colleges that impart quality education in critical areas of study: College of Science and Engineering (CSE), College of Law and Public Policy (CLPP), College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), and College of Islamic Studies (CIS).

Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, president of HBKU, said, "We take pride in our tradition of accepting international students - over 600 students from nearly 60 different countries are currently enrolled across our graduate programs - and this year, we look forward to welcoming more."

"We invite exceptional students from all over the world to come and benefit from an innovative ecosystem in the heart of Qatar. Our impressive faculty and resources help us deliver on our promise of an excellent learning experience, and our multidisciplinary programs are a testament of the quality of education we offer," he continued.

HBKU is located in Education City - a vibrant community of intellectuals, researchers, and students - in Qatar's capital, Doha -. Education City houses advanced research facilities and branch campuses of some of the world's leading universities in the US and in Europe. These universities include Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar; Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar; Texas A&M University at Qatar; Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar; Georgetown University in Qatar; Northwestern University in Qatar; HEC Paris in Qatar; and UCL Qatar.

HBKU seeks to provide opportunities where inquiry and discovery are integral to teaching and learning at all levels. The University appoints leading faculty from around the world to deliver its unique curricula.



CSE offers masters and PhD degrees in Sustainable Development, Life Sciences, and Information and Computing Technologies. The delivery of CSE's programs benefits from strong collaboration with HBKU's research institutes: Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute, Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, and Qatar Computing Research Institute. CSE students have the chance to work on real-life projects that are in line with future challenges of the country and the region. The college's recently launched Genomics and Precision Medicine program is distinctive and encourages in-patient focused solutions that address important medical issues.

CLPP offers a Juris Doctor (JD) degree, a first-of-its-kind graduate law degree program in the Middle East and North Africa region. This program focuses on the convergence of various legal systems in Qatar and their applications in key industries such as energy, healthcare, infrastructure development, finance and global investments, cultural endowment, and the media.

HBKU's CHSS offers Master of Arts (MA) programs in Digital Humanities and Societies; Women, Society and Development; Translation Studies; and Audiovisual Translation. CHSS' programs are at the intersection of the humanities and technology. The college's Translation Studies and Audiovisual Translation programs are accredited by the University of Geneva.

Lastly, CIS offers both an MA in Islamic Studies and an MS in Islamic Finance to graduate students. The MS in Islamic Finance is one of an extremely limited number of top-tier specialized Islamic Finance programs available anywhere.

Funding opportunities and scholarships are offered on a merit basis to students who have been admitted to HBKU.

HBKU participated in the Education City Roadshow earlier in February in Kuwait, visiting universities and setting up a booth to showcase the diverse range of programs it offers. The University also has plans to travel to Oman and Turkey to expand its student outreach activities.

The State of Qatar has rapidly established itself as a key regional player in the Middle East. It is the world's leading exporter of liquefied natural gas and has one of the highest GDP per capita globally, according to the International Monetary Fund. The country is also gearing up to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Interested international applicants may apply for admission until April 1. To learn more, visit http://www.hbku.edu.qa.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit http://www.hbku.edu.qa .

