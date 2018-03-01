The "The UK Contract Flooring Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the contract (commercial) flooring market in GB based on 630 detailed telephone interviews, desk research and detailed discussions with flooring manufacturers. It has been produced every 2-3 years since 1979 and is considered to be the key source for flooring market size and trend data in the UK market.

The contract floorcovering market is the market for floorcoverings installed in non-housing buildings, apart from contract work in both the social and private housing sectors. Excluded are retail products bought by homeowners, whoever they are actually installed by.

The main contract flooring products covered in the report are:

Carpet Tile

Resilient Sheet

Resilient Tile

Luxury Vinyl Tile (dry back and loose lay)

The following product groups are also covered, but in less detail:

Carpet Roll

Seamless Resin

Ceramic Tiles and Terrazzo

Wood

Laminates

Other

The following building sectors are covered:

Offices

Industrial

Leisure

Shops

Education

Health

Care homes

Social housing

Other private

Other public

Market sizes

2000-2016: based on full years trading. At product group level market sizes are provided for 2014 and 2015. At a sub product group level (eg non directional vinyl sheet) and also by sector (eg offices, health), market sizes are only provided for the year when the report is published.

2017: based on first 3 quarters data at product group level.

2018-2019: forecasts based on models and desk research.

Market size data contract flooring product categories

The product categories and sectors covered include the following:

Resilient sheet

PVC Homogeneous

Directional

Non-Directional

Electro-Static Control

PVC Heterogeneous

Decorative Finish

Accoustic

PVC Safety

Linoleum

Resilient tile

Homogeneous

Fully Flexible Directional

Fully Flexible Non-Directional

Semi-Flexible

Heterogeneous

LVT-Fully Adhered

LVT-Loose Lay and Interlocking

Carpet tiles

Tufted Cut Pile

Tufted Loop Pile

Tufted Cut Loop Pile

Needlepunch

Other including Fusion Bonded

Other contract floorcoverings

Carpet Roll

Seamless Resin

Ceramic Tiles

Wood

Laminates

Rubber

Other

Flooring market size by type of floorcovering

Tables are provided by flooring type, flooring sub category and business sector. This includes forecasts to 2019 by flooring type and trend data back to 2000.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w8j3lc/the_uk_contract?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301006342/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Flooring