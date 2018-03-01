The "The UK Contract Flooring Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the contract (commercial) flooring market in GB based on 630 detailed telephone interviews, desk research and detailed discussions with flooring manufacturers. It has been produced every 2-3 years since 1979 and is considered to be the key source for flooring market size and trend data in the UK market.
The contract floorcovering market is the market for floorcoverings installed in non-housing buildings, apart from contract work in both the social and private housing sectors. Excluded are retail products bought by homeowners, whoever they are actually installed by.
The main contract flooring products covered in the report are:
- Carpet Tile
- Resilient Sheet
- Resilient Tile
- Luxury Vinyl Tile (dry back and loose lay)
The following product groups are also covered, but in less detail:
- Carpet Roll
- Seamless Resin
- Ceramic Tiles and Terrazzo
- Wood
- Laminates
- Other
The following building sectors are covered:
- Offices
- Industrial
- Leisure
- Shops
- Education
- Health
- Care homes
- Social housing
- Other private
- Other public
Market sizes
- 2000-2016: based on full years trading. At product group level market sizes are provided for 2014 and 2015. At a sub product group level (eg non directional vinyl sheet) and also by sector (eg offices, health), market sizes are only provided for the year when the report is published.
- 2017: based on first 3 quarters data at product group level.
- 2018-2019: forecasts based on models and desk research.
Market size data contract flooring product categories
The product categories and sectors covered include the following:
Resilient sheet
- PVC Homogeneous
- Directional
- Non-Directional
- Electro-Static Control
- PVC Heterogeneous
- Decorative Finish
- Accoustic
- PVC Safety
- Linoleum
Resilient tile
- Homogeneous
- Fully Flexible Directional
- Fully Flexible Non-Directional
- Semi-Flexible
- Heterogeneous
- LVT-Fully Adhered
- LVT-Loose Lay and Interlocking
Carpet tiles
- Tufted Cut Pile
- Tufted Loop Pile
- Tufted Cut Loop Pile
- Needlepunch
- Other including Fusion Bonded
Other contract floorcoverings
- Carpet Roll
- Seamless Resin
- Ceramic Tiles
- Wood
- Laminates
- Rubber
- Other
Flooring market size by type of floorcovering
Tables are provided by flooring type, flooring sub category and business sector. This includes forecasts to 2019 by flooring type and trend data back to 2000.
