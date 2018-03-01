Securities lending up 39 percent in February and 34 percent year-to-date

Index options volume up 70 percent in February and average daily volume up 58 percent year-to-date

Cleared futures volume up 27 percent in February and average daily volume up 22 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in February was 477,587,355 contracts, up 43 percent from February 2017 volume of 333,411,251 contracts.OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is up 39 percent from 2017 with 23,934,996 contracts.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 464,869,500 contracts in February, up 44 percent from February 2017. Equity options volume reached a total of 398,009,570 contracts, a 40 percent increase from February 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 198,333,703 contracts last month, a 15 percent increase over February 2017 cleared volume of 173,248,941 contracts. Index options volume was up 70 percent with 66,859,930 contracts in February.

Year-to-date average daily equity options volume is up 37 percent with 20,241,493 contracts in 2018, while year-to-date average daily index options volume is up 58 percent with 3,077,864 contracts this year.

Futures: OCC cleared futures volume in February was 12,717,855 contracts, a 27 percent increase from February 2017. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is up 22 percent from 2017 with 615,639 contracts.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 39 percent in new loans from February 2017 with 224,374 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity is up 34 percent from 2017 with 457,856 new loan transactions in 2018. The average daily loan value cleared by OCC in February was $175,935,224,808.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here

Feb 2018 Feb 2017 Feb Total YTD. Avg. YTD. Avg. Avg. Daily Total Total Contract % Daily Daily Contract % Volume Contract Change vs. Contract Contract Change vs. Contract Volume 2017 2018 2017 2017 Equity Options 398,009,570 284,159,084 40.1% 20,241,493 14,767,289 37.1% ETF Options 198,333,703 173,248,941 14.5% 9,289,566 8,249,950 12.6% Index Options 66,859,930 39,247,030 70.4% 3,077,864 1,952,959 57.6% Total Options 464,869,500 323,406,114 43.8% 23,319,357 16,720,248 39.5% Total Futures 12,717,855 10,005,137 27.1% 615,639 505,209 21.9% Total Volume 477,587,355 333,411,251 43.2% 23,934,996 17,225,457 39.0%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

