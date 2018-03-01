The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive communication protocols marketpredicts a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global automotive communication protocols market by technology (LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, and ethernet), by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive communication protocols market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems: a major market driver

Adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global automotive communication protocols market with 55% share in 2017

In 2017, the passenger cars segment held 77% of the market share

The features provided by advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been increasing constantly and has evolved into a robust, reliable, and resilient system. In recent years, ADAS was implemented only in premium vehicles due to its high cost. Technological advances have enabled the expansion of ADAS ecology and OEMs have started introducing the system in the mainstream market. The ADAS used today are discrete and single-function systems that can handle low data throughput. Recent advancements have projected the use of integrated ADAS system on chip (SoCs) that integrates data from multiple streams such as vision, ultrasonic, infrared, LiDAR, and radar.

Adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks: emerging market trend

Majority of the vehicles use CAN and LIN for in-vehicle networking. Low cost and high flexibility are the main reason for the popularity of these networking technologies. In CAN, nodes can be added and removed without the need to add a special-purpose device such as a switch in the network. Another benefit is that there are no limits on the order of connection of devices, the only requirement being the addition of terminators for ending nodes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Low data transfer rates is one of the disadvantages. Previous generation automobiles are equipped with CAN and LIN due to the installation of a limited number of security and luxury features. ADAS and autonomous vehicles have resulted in the installation of more complex systems that operate at data transfer rates much higher than the bandwidth provided by CAN. This has resulted in OEMs considering networking technologies capable of higher bandwidths. This enabled the implementation of a newer version of CAN known as CAN FD that provides a maximum bandwidth along with other alternatives like FlexRay are also considered."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global automotive communication protocols market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness a growth of nearly 2%. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The Americas and EMEA are anticipated to register negative growth in 2022.

