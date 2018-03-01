

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported February 2018 sales of 182,195 vehicles, an increase of 4.5 percent from 174,339 units in 2017.



Toyota division posted sales of 162,930 units, up 4.4 percent from 156,001 last yea. Lexus posted sales of 19,265 vehicles, up 5.1 percent from 18,338 last year.



'We're off to an outstanding start to the year,' said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. 'Best-ever February light truck results, combined with continued strong sales of the all-new 2018 Camry, give us great momentum as we kick off our spring Ready, Set, Go! sales event.'



