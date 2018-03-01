Collinear, developer of ultra-high capacity, over-the-air connectivity solutions for transforming network communications, today announced the availability of "Advanced Wireless Backhaul for the Data-Driven Future," a new white paper produced in conjunction with GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association).

The white paper, released this week at Mobile World Congress Barcelona and available for download free at www.mobileworldlive/collinear, explores existing wireless backhaul systems and the global network operator race to address network capacity issues introduced by new technologies such as 4G, 5G, and IoT.

The paper provides an in-depth dive into advanced hybrid wireless backhaul solutions, including microwave/E-Band and FSO/E-Band combinations, exploring the strengths of each and what's right for a gigabit future.

"Increased connectivity across the globe and emerging technologies such as 4G, 5G, and IoT, place an enormous strain on current wireless backhaul networks," said Vic McClelland, Chief Solutions Architect at Collinear. "Addressing this bottleneck with an ultra-high capacity and reliable hybrid solution, will allow operators and enterprise businesses the flexibility to upgrade their current infrastructure outside of a fiber-only solution."

To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, visit www.mobileworldlive/collinear.

ABOUT COLLINEAR

Founded in 2014, Collinear is pioneering next generation, ultra-high capacity, over-the-air connectivity solutions for global communication networks. Collinear has been working with Lockheed Martin Space under an exclusive licensing and development agreement, entered in June 2014, to commercialize a hybrid point-to-point over-the-air transmission product developed by Lockheed Martin Space that incorporates innovative Free Space Optical (FSO) and E-Band RF technology. Initial customer trials of the company's first technology solution, Alex 1.0, commenced in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company is based in Silicon Valley, California (in Santa Clara), with an office in Singapore. For more information, please visit collinear.com.

