Trustwave Believes it was Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant Based on Expanded Global Footprint, Strategic Partnerships and Unrivalled Threat Intelligence

Trustwave today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading information and technology and advisory company, has placed Trustwave in the Leaders quadrant in the 2018 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide,"1 a report that assessed 17 managed security service providers (MSSPs). Trustwave was previously positioned as a Challenger in the 2017 version of the report.

Trustwave Chief Executive Officer and President Robert J. McCullen said, "We feel that our placement in this Leaders quadrant is a testament to the significant strides Trustwave has made in the managed security services space. We believe Trustwave was named a Leader based on its ability to scale complex security services for midsize and large enterprise organizations, our continued growth, and strategic vision to address an evolving threat landscape."

Significant Trustwave managed security services milestones in 2017 included:

Expanded Services - Trustwave unveiled a highly advanced threat hunting service to compliment and bolster its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. By leveraging Trustwave SpiderLabs, a team of renowned security experts, and global network of Advanced Security Operation Centers, our threat hunters proactively identify and remediate cyberthreats before catastrophic damage can occur.

- Trustwave unveiled a highly advanced threat hunting service to compliment and bolster its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. By leveraging Trustwave SpiderLabs, a team of renowned security experts, and global network of Advanced Security Operation Centers, our threat hunters proactively identify and remediate cyberthreats before catastrophic damage can occur. Strategic Partnerships - Building on the success of an international growth strategy to offer managed security services to markets across the globe, Trustwave added Philippines-based Globe Business as well as other key distribution partners. These additions add to an already impressive roster of partners ranging from telecommunication and service providers including Singtel in Singapore, Optus Business in Australia, Rogers Communications in Canada, and TIS in Japan, to third-party technology alliances with Akamai, Carbon Black, CounterTack and Palo Alto Networks among many others.

- Building on the success of an international growth strategy to offer managed security services to markets across the globe, Trustwave added Philippines-based Globe Business as well as other key distribution partners. These additions add to an already impressive roster of partners ranging from telecommunication and service providers including Singtel in Singapore, Optus Business in Australia, Rogers Communications in Canada, and TIS in Japan, to third-party technology alliances with Akamai, Carbon Black, CounterTack and Palo Alto Networks among many others. Enhanced Channel Program - Trustwave announced significant enhancements to its global channel partner program by incorporating robust training regimens and curriculums to help resellers better understand customer security challenges and articulate advantages offered through the managed security services model.

- Trustwave announced significant enhancements to its global channel partner program by incorporating robust training regimens and curriculums to help resellers better understand customer security challenges and articulate advantages offered through the managed security services model. Industry Accolades Trustwave earned top honors for Best Managed Security Service at the SC Awards 2017 presented by SC Media, a highly-touted and respected publication in the security space. The award was given based on Trustwave's capability to meet and exceed customer expectations in terms of vulnerability and threat detection, service scalability and support.

Trustwave earned top honors for Best Managed Security Service at the SC Awards 2017 presented by SC Media, a highly-touted and respected publication in the security space. The award was given based on Trustwave's capability to meet and exceed customer expectations in terms of vulnerability and threat detection, service scalability and support. Trustwave SpiderLabs Growth -Trustwave added significant firepower to its elite team of security researchers, penetration testers, incident responders, threat hunters, and engineers across its entire footprint. In addition to serving as the backbone of Trustwave Managed Security Services, Trustwave SpiderLabs was responsible for discovering several new threats, reverse engineering malware variants, and publicly disclosing multiple hardware and software vulnerabilities.

"As cybercrime continues to proliferate across all major sectors globally, enterprise IT and security teams face tremendous pressure to optimize resources to keep pace with rapidly evolving adversaries and attack methods. From our view, this report recognizes our committed approach to defend enterprises by combining superior security technologies with unprecedented threat intelligence and battle-tested security experts," added McCullen.

According to the Gartner report, "the MSS market is growing at a healthy double-digit rate in 2016, the market grew 10% to reach $9.4 billion in revenue (see "Market Share Analysis: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2016"), and Gartner expects this growth rate to be in the 15% to 17% range for 2017. The MSS market constitutes approximately 60% of the overall security outsourcing market that will generate $18.7 billion revenue in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11% through 2021."

Trustwave Managed Security Services help businesses proactively address advanced information security threats while alleviating the pressures created by resource constraints, skills shortages, compliance requirements and the rapid adoption of new technologies. The services deliver the security businesses need without requiring them to install and manage technologies themselves, to retain and train staff to run and configure those systems, or to worry about aging levels of protection. By relying on Trustwave as their trusted security partner, businesses can focus more on their priorities and core competencies.

In this report, Gartner evaluated MSSPs on several criteria to assess their completeness of vision and ability to execute. The ability to execute criteria included product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations. The completeness of vision criteria included market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.

