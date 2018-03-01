EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Racing Sold on Amazon Exclusives to Debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Featuring Car #23 Driven by Gray Gaulding

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / EarthWater RACING will make it's first appearance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup - Pennzoil 400. As BK Racing joins the West Coast Swing, NascarGoesWest, EarthWater RACING will bring its all-natural high-alkaline, mineral infused waters to the desert to keep the team hydrated and refreshed. "Keeping the team hydrated is very important to our driver and crew members in the arid conditions found at Las Vegas Motor Speedway," stated Ron Devine, owner of BK Racing.

The EarthWater RACING green and blue #23 Toyota Camry, driven by Gray Gaulding, will endure 400 miles in the Nevada desert. With the beneficial re-hydration qualities of EarthWater, staying hydrated and recovering after the race will be greatly enhanced. EarthWater is also proud to welcome Amazon Exclusives on the #23 Car, as a co-sponsor.

Gaulding, at the age of 12, defeated NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick at Harvick's karting track, which led Harvick to sign Gaulding to Kevin Harvick Inc.'s driver development program.

Eight years later, at the age of 20, not only is he racing for EarthWater RACING at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup - Pennzoil 400, he was a Top 20 finisher in this year's Daytona 500, which was the 2018 NASCAR Season Opener.

"It's exciting to expand the EarthWater brand in Las Vegas this weekend with EarthWater RACING, as the Team continues the run for the cup this season. There's nothing more exhilarating for the millions of fans watching on TV - where the drivers are holding on to a 750 HP engine travelling at speeds of up to 200 MPH on the track. If you've never experienced NASCAR - I highly suggest people come to a race or watch one of the fastest growing sports in America," stated CJ Comu, Founder and CEO of EarthWater.

TV SCHEDULE - ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN

Friday, March 2nd

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas, FS1

7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas, FS1

Saturday, March 3rd

12 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas, FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice at Las Vegas, FS1

Sunday, March 4th

2 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, FS1

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race Show, FOX

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, FOX

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold online, exclusively by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to 'like,' 'follow' and 'share' on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com.

About BK Racing

BK Racing is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Racing team headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The team was founded in 2012 after the owners acquired Red Bull Racing. BK Racing's staff of highly skilled mechanics and engineers fields the No. 23 & 83 entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as a Toyota Racing team. The 2017 season will be BK Racing's 6th consecutive full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Follow BK Racing on Twitter @BKRacing_2383, Facebook, and Instagram or visit BK Racing online.

About Amazon Exclusives

Amazon Exclusives showcases sellers who have chosen to sell their products only on the Amazon Marketplace and through their own websites and physical stores. We have a collection of exciting new technologies and innovative brands to suit any customer, from Shoes to Sports & Outdoors to Electronics. All products in the Amazon Exclusives Store are fulfilled by Amazon, giving more benefits for Prime customers. Prime-eligible items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases.

More Info: https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Exclusives/b?ie=UTF8&node=11024013011

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American family-owned and operated business venture that sanctions and governs multiple auto-racing sports events. Bill France Sr. founded the company in 1948 and his grandson Brian France became its CEO in 2003. NASCAR is motorsport's preeminent stock-car racing organization. The three largest racing-series sanctioned by this company are the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The company also oversees NASCAR Local Racing, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, and the NASCAR iRacing.com Series. NASCAR sanctions over 1,500 races at over 100 tracks in 39 of the 50 US states as well as in Canada. NASCAR has presented races at the Suzuka and Motegi circuits in Japan, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico, and the Calder Park Thunderdome in Australia. NASCAR is second to the National Football League among professional sports franchises in terms of television viewers and fans in the United States.[5] Internationally, its races are broadcast on television in over 150 countries. In 2004, NASCAR's Director of Security stated that the company holds 17 of the Top 20 regularly attended single-day sporting events in the world. Fortune 500 companies sponsor NASCAR more than any other motor sport, although this sponsorship has declined since the early-2000s. www.NASCAR.com

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited