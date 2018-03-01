Cencosud S.A.: Cencosud Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

- Revenues flat year over year impacted by depreciation of all currencies against Chilean Peso, the challenging macro environment and food deflation in Brazil

- Adjusted EBITDA up 9.5% and Adj. EBITDA margin of 8.5% reflecting productivity and cost saving initiatives

- Net profit doubled on increased operating income, higher assets revaluation, higher foreign exchange variations and lower net financial costs

- Net Financial Debt / Adj. EBITDA ratio stood at 3.8x

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Cencosud S.A. (BCS: CENCOSUD), a leading South American retailer with operations in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Colombia, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2017. All figures are in Chilean pesos (CLP), except where indicated otherwise, and in accordance with IFRS.

Revenues were flat with 4Q16 (+5.6% at constant exchange rates), impacted by the ARS devaluation against the CLP (16.1%), and food deflation in Brazil, partially offset by revenue growth in Supermarkets in Chile (revenues +3.0%; SSS +2.3%), Home Improvement (SSS 30.0%) and Financial Services (+39.9% in CLP) in Argentina, and Department Stores in Chile (revenues +2.7%; SSS 2.1%) and Peru (revenues +20.3%; SSS +6.7).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.5% YoY (+15.3% at constant exchange rates) reaching CLP 241,319 million, driven by growth in both Chile and Argentina, the latter due to higher Home Improvement sales along with improved leverage of costs. This was partially offset by the depreciation of the ARS, lower performance in Home Improvement in Chile, the difficult macroeconomic environment in Colombia as well as in the regions of Brazil where Cencosud operates.

Net profit doubled explained by an increase in operating income excluding asset revaluation, further supported by increased asset revaluation, higher foreign exchange gains and lower net financial costs.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA stood at 3.8x and improved from 4.2x in 3Q17. The liability management operation in July 2017 enhanced the Company's liquidity and debt amortization schedule with no major maturities until 2023.

Please visit www.investors.cencosud.com to obtain the complete fourth quarter earnings release, including financial results and tables.

Management Comment

Against a backdrop of challenging conditions in many of the countries in which we operate, we delivered a quarter of solid results. Our performance this past quarter and for the full year clearly validates our long-term strategic plan and demonstrates the ongoing progress in executing our plan.

Strategically, we are reinforcing our value proposition through investments in technology, the customer experience, a better product mix and focus on efficiencies through process changes and the clustering of stores. Longer term, we expect continued significant growth from e-commerce, as customers shift their buying behaviors from bricks and mortar to digital.

In summary, we continue to balance the necessary investments to enhance our competitiveness while continuing efforts to improve profitability. We remain diligent in our expense and capital management to deliver consistent financial performance while positioning the business to succeed for years to come.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, March 2, 2018, at 12:00PM Chilean time/ 10:00AM EST. To participate on the day of the call, dial (1877) 407 8133 or (1201) 689 8040 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Cencosud Conference Call. A webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.cencosud.com/English/investor-overview/financials/quarterly-reports/default.aspx.

The archived version of the webcast and a telephone replay of the conference call will be available until March 16, 2018. Callers can access the telephonic replay by dialing (1877)-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331 and utilizing the passcode 25604 when prompted.

Forward-Looking Statements:

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's expectations for the future. The forward-looking statements included herein represent Cencosud's views as of the date of this release. A variety of important factors could cause results to differ materially from such statements. These factors are laid out in Cencosud's filings with the SVS in Chile and the SEC in the United States. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason unless required by law.

Investor Relations

Maria Soledad Fernandez

Phone +5622959 0545

mariasoledad.fernandez@cencosud.cl

Natalia Nacif

Phone +5622959 0368

natalia.nacif@cencosud.cl

Alexandra Kemp

Phone +562 2355 8395

alexandra.kemp@cencosud.cl

SOURCE: Cencosud S.A.