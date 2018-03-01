Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Telferscot Resources Inc. (CSE: TFS) ("Telferscot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the proxy materials to shareholders of Record as of February 16, 2018 have also been posted to SEDAR today. These materials include the Management Information Circular, which describes the terms of the acquisition of Canntab Therapeutics Limited and the plan of arrangement proposed be the Company to distribute the residual interests of the Company to its shareholders in the form of shares of subsidiary companies of Telferscot. On February 21, 2018 the Company received an Interim Order issued by the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to permit the mailing of the Management Information Circular to shareholders. The Arrangement remains subject to approval by Telferscot Shareholders and final approval from the Court.

Canntab Therapeutics Limited has filed its Listing Application with the Canadian Securities Exchange and continues to move forward in its business planning and operations in anticipation of Telferscot shareholders approving the transaction and receipt of conditional approval from the CSE.

Telferscot management encourages the shareholders to read the information provided, and if desired to download the materials from the Company's transfer agent, Capital Transfer Agency, at http://capitaltransferagency.ca/#.

The Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 10am on March 22, 2018 at the offices of Gardiner Roberts LLP, 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 3600, Toronto, Ontario.

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab's mission is to put the "Medical" into medicinal cannabis!

About Telferscot Resources Inc.

Telferscot Resources Inc. is a Canadian company listed on the CSE under ticker symbol TFS. For further information and access to the Company's public disclosure record please consult SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Canadian Securities Exchange at www.cnsx.ca.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Richard Goldstein, CFO

Office: 416 957-6303

info@canntab.ca

Telferscot Resources Inc.

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 416-913-4110

info@telferscotresources.com