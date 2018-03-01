Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Pegasus Fintech, a Blockchain and Token Accelerator that focuses on supporting innovative solutions in the Financial Services, Technology, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency communities and the security token platform, Polymath, have agreed to pursue a business partnership.

As a trusted partner, Pegasus Fintech will work closely with the Polymath platform to deliver Pegasus' streamlined process for the creation and launch of tokenized securities. As the excitement around security tokens continues to grow, issuers will be able to utilize Pegasus' white glove advisory services to launch security token offerings powered by Polymath.

"Pegasus is the ideal partner for Polymath. The company's highly experienced and respected team have pioneered a regulatory-compliant framework called a Public Initial BlockChain Offering (PIBCO). Pegasus is able to advise and consult issuers on our security-token platform," said Polymath Chief Executive Officer Trevor Koverko. "We expect the integration between Polymath and Pegasus to be completed in the second quarter of this year, allowing Pegasus to become one of the first firms to advise on the launch of security token offerings powered by Polymath."

"We are pleased to be working with a leading industry partner such as Polymath. This partnership will allow our clients to leverage Polymath's technology to launch security token offerings compliant with applicable regulations," said David Lucatch, Executive Chair of Pegasus.

About Pegasus Fintech, Inc.

Pegasus Fintech, Inc. is a Blockchain and Token Accelerator that focuses on supporting innovative solutions in the Financial Services, Technology, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency communities. Pegasus' Accelerator program deploys a team of highly skilled industry, marketing, legal and financial specialists that provide evaluation, management, marketing programs, resources and tools to affect the growth of the business and create and execute the Blockchain and regulatory compliant, security-based Token programs. They also work with investment banking, private equity and democratized investment community to assist their clients with financing initiatives. For more information, visit www.PegasusFintech.com

About Polymath (https://polymath.network/)

Polymath is an interface between financial securities and the blockchain, simplifying the complex technical and legal challenges of a successful token launch. The open-source network coordinates and incentivizes participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. Polymath's security token protocol embeds KYC verification into the tokens themselves, making them transferable only between verified participants.

