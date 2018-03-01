Technavio market research analysts forecast the global rotorcraft seating market to grow at a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global rotorcraft seating market into the following applications, including utility, emergency medical services, and law and enforcement services and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand for high-end helicopters as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global rotorcraft seating market:

Growing demand for high-end helicopters

The growing tourism industry and the rising number of high-net-worth individuals have led to the increased demand for high-end helicopters. Such helicopters are owned either by corporations or private individuals. They come with custom artworks and comfortable seating. The internal-engineering specifications associated with high-end helicopters contribute to the growth of the global rotorcraft seating market to a certain extent. Air travel is preferred by politicians, film personalities, and other high-net-worth individuals. Such individuals prefer luxury helicopters that are characterized by increased internal space and seating capacities.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for aerospace products, "The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, who seek comfortable travel options, are contributing towards the growth of the global rotorcraft seating market. The increased demand for high-end helicopters will generate a corresponding demand for comfortable seating. These helicopters are characterized by seats designed in leather upholstery."

Global rotorcraft seating market segmentation

Of the three major applications, the utility segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 27% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing application is the emergency medical services, which will account for 22% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global rotorcraft seating market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 46%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 1%.

