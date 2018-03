WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of L Brands (LB) remain firmly negative in late-day trading on Thursday after coming under pressure early in the session. After hitting a four-month intraday low, L Brands is currently down by 13.6 percent.



The early sell-off by L Brands came after the Victoria's Secret parent reported fourth quarter results that beat estimates but forecast weaker than expected earnings for the year.



