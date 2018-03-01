

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $151 million, or $0.89 per share. This was lower than $201 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $4.60 billion. This was up from $4.24 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $151 Mln. vs. $201 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.6% -Revenue (Q4): $4.60 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX