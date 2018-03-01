Technavio market research analysts forecast the global trocars market to grow at a CAGR above 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global trocars market into the following product types (cutting trocars and dilating trocars), end-users (hospitals and ASC's) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising volume of laparoscopic procedures as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global trocars market

Rising volume of laparoscopic procedures

Surgeons prefer laparoscopic procedures more than traditional open procedures due to their improved results post-surgery. Traditional open surgeries lead to various postoperative difficulties such pain, partially collapsed lungs, blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, and infections. Anesthesia leads to nausea, sore throat, confusion, and sleepiness. MI surgeries are preferred by healthcare facilities as they are affordable, require a limited hospital stay, have a low risk of postoperative infections, deliver rapid result, and ensure faster recovery to reduce such complications.

A trocar and cannula are used to insert a laparoscope to view the internal body structures in laparoscopy. MI laparoscopic procedures such as robot-assisted hysterectomy and proctosigmoidectomy are performed to treat gastrointestinal and urological disorders more efficiently than conventional surgeries. Thus, the demand for trocars is increasing due to laparoscopic procedures becoming standard in general surgery.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices, "The demand for various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures such as appendectomy, bowel resection, cholecystectomy, hernia repair, and other related procedures has increased due to the rising demand for laparoscopy. The number of laparoscopic procedures is highest in the US, Europe, Japan due to high awareness about the benefits of laparoscopy and the easy availability of skilled surgeons who can perform them. Therefore, the growing volume of laparoscopic procedures will propel the growth of the global trocars market."

Global trocars market segmentation

Of the two product types, the cutting trocars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. The market share for this product type is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing product type is dilating trocars which is registering a growth of nearly 2%, during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global trocars market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 59%. By 2022, the Americas is expected witness a decline of nearly 1%, whereas APAC is expected to see growth of more than 1%.

