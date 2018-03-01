Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer President and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer VP, Investor Relations, will participate in the 2018 Boenning Scattergood Water and Environmental Equities Summit at St. Ermin's Hotel, London on March 8, 2018, starting at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301006559/en/

Contacts:

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Timothy MacPhee

Treasurer Vice President

Investor Relations

Telephone: 978-689-6201

Fax: 978-794-0353