

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB323.50 million, or RMB5.01 per share. This was higher than RMB217.77 million, or RMB3.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to RMB872.11 million. This was up from RMB694.15 million last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB323.50 Mln. vs. RMB217.77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.6% -EPS (Q4): RMB5.01 vs. RMB3.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.8% -Revenue (Q4): RMB872.11 Mln vs. RMB694.15 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.6%



