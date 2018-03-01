

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $239 million, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $203 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $4.78 billion. This was up from $4.43 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $239 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $4.78 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX