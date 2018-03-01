MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/18 -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX: FOOD), Canada's leading meal kit company, announced today it has reached 61,000 active subscribers as of February 28, 2018, representing an increase of 16,000 active subscribers or 36% over November 30, 2017 and an increase of 370% over February 28, 2017.

"We are continuing to achieve record subscriber growth and increasing penetration in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime provinces. Our new 20-minute meal offering is proving to be extremely popular with customers, which demonstrates our ability to tailor our meal offerings to the many ways in which Canadians would like to consume meals at home," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood Market Corp. "Our Western Canadian expansion remains on track and we see strong demand for Goodfood meal solutions within those markets."

About Goodfood

Goodfood is Canada's leading meal kit company, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Goodfood had 61,000 active subscribers as of February 28, 2018. www.makegoodfood.ca

