

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strayer Education Inc (STRA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $12.30 million, or $1.09 per share. This was higher than $10.46 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $119.28 million. This was up from $118.71 million last year.



Strayer Education Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.30 Mln. vs. $10.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $119.28 Mln vs. $118.71 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



