ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

QUANTUM INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Quantum Corporation To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quantum Corporation ("Quantum" or the "Company") (NYSE: QTM).

On February 8, 2018, the Company issued a press release announcing that it was "postponing release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results." The press release further explained that the postponement followed a subpoena received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2018, regarding certain of the Company's accounting matters and internal controls relating to revenue recognition.

On this news, Quantum's share price declined.

If you invested in Quantum stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/QTM. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP





© 2018 ACCESSWIRE