

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $691 million, or $1.68 per share. This was higher than $597 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $2.31 billion. This was up from $2.03 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $691 Mln. vs. $597 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.68 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q4): $2.31 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.8%



