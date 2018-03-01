sprite-preloader
137,29 Euro		+0,65
+0,48 %
WKN: 663244 ISIN: US9831341071 Ticker-Symbol: WYR 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
01.03.2018 | 22:57
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

WYNN RESORTS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Wynn Resorts, Limited To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wynn Resorts, Limited ("Wynn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WYNN).

If you invested in Wynn stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/WYNN. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE