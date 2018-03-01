

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $168.6 million, or $1.39 per share. This was lower than $172.4 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $838.5 million. This was up from $801.1 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $168.6 Mln. vs. $172.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $838.5 Mln vs. $801.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



