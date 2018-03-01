Zanaga Iron Ore Company delayed the announcement of its project update on Thursday, causing a drop in share prices of over 10%. The update on the Zanaga Iron Ore project, which is one of the largest iron ore deposits in Africa and "has the potential to become a world-class iron ore producer," according to a company statement, will not be released until product test work is completed in Q2 2018. This is the second delay in the project update after the company also failed to release information on ...

