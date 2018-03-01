Spinnaker Support Announces Full Year 2017 Performance Results

DENVER, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support, today announced performance results for its full fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. The company reported record sales growth, employee count, and customer satisfaction level for the full year ending December 31, 2017.

"2017 was another record year of growth and high-performance for Spinnaker Support," stated Matt Stava, Spinnaker Support CEO. "Demand for our unique and expanding blend of Oracle and SAP services has never been higher. Our customers are rating us at record high satisfaction levels because the value proposition we offer them is unparalleled in the industry. In 2018, we are off to the fastest start in the company's history and anticipate another record-breaking year."

2017 Company Highlights

Increased net new sales by 44.2%, spearheaded by Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Technology, and SAP application services

Opened new operations centers in Moscow , Seoul , and Tokyo , and expanded resources in Brazil

Improved customersatisfaction level to 98.7% while customer willingness to recommend remained at 99.7%, per the year-end 2017 customer satisfaction survey

Opened Technology Center of Excellence (TCE), under newly-appointed CTO Iain Saunderson , to accelerate the addition and expansion of high-value technology support services to protect SAP and Oracle users as they advance from on-premise to hybrid to full cloud

The first third-party support vendor to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification

Honored as Gold StevieAward Winner for 2017 Customer Service Department of the Year

Recognized by CIO Outlook Magazine as a Top 25 SAP Solution Provider in Asia Pacific

Awarded 2017 Top Workplace by the Denver Post

Customer Wins and Testimonials

Spinnaker Support reported that customer wins are coming from more geographically diverse locations, including the emerging markets of South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, and Russia. Of the record number of deals signed in 2017, more than one-third were headquartered outside of the United States.

"Though our initial driver to investigate third-party Oracle support was a company-wide initiative to make sustainable savings, the incremental benefits we are receiving from Spinnaker Support are advantageous for our IT organization," stated AlMutaz Mah'd, Head of ICT and SSC at Alamar Foods, a Saudi-Arabia based food services company. "The fast response time, support for customized code, and fact that the first person we speak to is an Oracle expert are all incredible advantages we have on the IT team now."

"As a leading continuous availability solution provider, Stratus recognizes the importance of high quality service, value, and commitment," stated Bobby Chung, Senior IT Manager, Stratus Technologies. "Choosing Spinnaker Support for our Oracle E-Business Suite products was a result of assessing our former support providers against these values. Savings we get from Spinnaker Support allow us to find and fund innovative ways to advance our own service and technology solutions."

"Consistent delivery of high-value, best-in-industry Oracle and SAP support is job one," said Bob Harland, SVP, Global Support Services at Spinnaker Support. "We will continue to invest a greater percentage of revenues to build a broader range of employee skillsets and to expand our service offerings and capabilities globally. We are the only third-party support provider to achieve both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, highlighting our strong commitment to quality management principles that result in highly satisfied customers. Most importantly, Spinnaker Support will continue to deliver support the right way, always respecting the intellectual property rights of others."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support clients gain more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their support fees, and can remain on their current software release indefinitely. Over 30% of Spinnaker Support's customers leverage their managed services and consulting to improve performance, optimize cost, and reduce complexity. They trust Spinnaker Support to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance and to help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

