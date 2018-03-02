Dr. Thomas Garthwaite to Chair Ondine Biomedical's Medical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ondine Biomedical Inc. announces the appointment of Dr. Thomas Garthwaite as Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board.Dr. Garthwaite is currently the Vice President, Diabetes Care & Medical Director for Employee Health, and past Chief Operations Officer & Vice President, Clinical Services Group at Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) of Nashville, Tennessee.

Prior to joining Hospital Corporation of America, Dr Garthwaite served in a number of other healthcare institutions including Catholic Health East (EVP & CMO), the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (Director & Chief Medical Officer) and the Department of Veteran Affairs (Under Secretary for Health). He also served as Associate Professor & Associate Dean, Medical College of Wisconsin.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Garthwaite to our Medical Advisory Board," stated Carolyn Cross CEO of Ondine Biomedical Inc., "He brings with him a wealth of experience that will help us develop our Photodisinfection based technologies to improve patient safety and infection control. He has a long history working with infection control and supporting innovation that advances patient outcomes."

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.:

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Vancouver based medical device company dedicated to the development of non-antibiotic anti-infective therapies for a broad spectrum of bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine's platform technology is called Photodisinfection, a patented light activated technology that provides rapid antimicrobial efficacy without encouraging antibiotic resistance. Ondine's lead product is the MRSAid' nasal decolonization system which is used to decolonize the nose of all types of pathogens including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Several next-generation products in the hospital-associated infection market are currently under development.

Contact Ondine Biomedical, Inc., Angelika Vance, Director - Corporate Development, avance@ondinebio.com