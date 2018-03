SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced that John Chen, Lloyd Dean, and Enrique Hernandez, Jr., currently the board's longest serving directors, and Federico Peña, who was scheduled to retire from the board in 2019, have decided to retire at the company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



The board will nominate 12 of its current directors for election at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on April 24, 2018.



