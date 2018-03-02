

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,275-point plateau although it figures to see renewed selling pressure on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firmly negative thanks to fears of a trade war, interest rate hikes and another drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the insurance companies, weakness from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and oil stocks.



For the day, the index added 14.34 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,273.75 after trading between 3,228.58 and 3,280.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 22.23 points or 1.23 percent to end at 1,834.01.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.30 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, Bank of Communications eased 0.15 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.84 percent, China Life added 0.82 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.73 percent, PetroChina picked up 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical fell 0.31 percent, Vanke dropped 0.89 percent and Gemdale plunged 3.98 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved considerably lower on Thursday, extending the sharp pullback over the two previous sessions.



The Dow plummeted 420.22 points or 1.68 percent to 24,608.98, while the NASDAQ tumbled 92.45 points or 1.27 percent to 7,180.56 and the S&P 500 fell 36.16 points or 1.33 percent to 2,677.67.



The weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a potential trade war after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sparking fears of retaliation by the European Union and China.



Earlier in the day, traders watched Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill. Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee after his remarks before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday sparked fears the Fed may raise interest rates more than previously estimated.



In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a nearly fifty-year low. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than expected in January, while personal spending rose in line with estimates.



Crude oil prices continued to slide on Thursday, pulling back further from recent highs. April WTI crude fell 65 cents or 1.1 percent to settle at $60.99.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX