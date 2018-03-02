Press Conference of China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 Held in Beijing

BEIJING, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018, to be held in Guizhou, was officially announced at a press conference arranged by its organizing committee in Beijing on Feb 28th. Data security, Internet of Things (IoT), targeted poverty alleviation and the application of big data in the real economy and daily lives are among the themes of the 2018 Expo to be heldon 26-29 May in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province. This is the fourth big data expo to be held in Guiyang.

The expo will hold five themed dialogues, covering artificial intelligence, data security, IoT, the sharing economy and targeted poverty alleviation. Professional forums will cover digitalised economic development, big data, blockchain, big data security and the integration of big data with people's livelihoods.

Also at the expo will be the China E-Commerce Development Summit. This will cover e-commerce governance, globalization, integration of e-commerce with other industries and cross-border trade. Leaders of e-commerce companies and civil societies are expected to hold dialogues to reach a new consensus on the sector.

Apple, Intel, Oracle, Dell, China Unicom, China Telecom, Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, internet security firm 360 and leading speech recognition company iFlytek have confirmed their attendance.

The event is hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Cyberspace Administration of China, and Guizhou Provincial People's Government. 400 companies will participate and visitors can expect demonstrations of super computing, 5G technologies, blockchain 4.0, AR, VR, plus over 100 use cases of big data as well as tours of Guizhou's big data installations.