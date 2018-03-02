

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Friday, led by losses in Japan, following the overnight selloff on Wall Street after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.



Investors are worried that retaliatory action by U.S. trade partners could result in a potential trade war. Shares of steel producers and automakers in the region are sharply lower.



The Australian market is declining for the third straight day. Mining stocks and banks are among the major losers.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 42.00 points or 0.70 percent to 5,931.30, off a low of 5,926.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 42.80 points or 0.70 percent to 6,032.90.



In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.3 percent.



Fortescue Metals said it will redeem entirely secured notes worth $2.16 billion that will mature in 2022 and will raise $500 million through new high yield bonds to replace part of the existing unsecured notes.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, oil stocks are mostly higher despite crude oil prices extending losses overnight. Oil Search is rising 0.2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.7 percent, while Santos is down 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing despite gold prices edging lower. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are both adding almost 1 percent each.



Shares of BlueScope Steel, Australia's largest steelmaker, are rising more than 1 percent as the company's North American operations are expected to benefit from the tariffs announced by Trump.



The ACCC will take Woolworths to the federal court, accusing the company of incorrectly labeling its 'W Select eco' branded disposable picnic products as biodegradable. Shares of Woolworths are losing almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7757, up from US$0.7725 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is sharply lower following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street. In addition, exporters' shares were weighed down by a stronger safe-haven yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 613.84 points or 2.83 percent to 21,110.63, off a low of 21,097.67 earlier.



The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Canon, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are all losing more than 2 percent each, while Sony is declining almost 2 percent. SoftBank is lower by more than 3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down more than 2 percent and Honda is declining more than 3 percent. Among steel makers, Nisshin Steel is declining more than 2 percent, Kobe Steel is lower by almost 4 percent and JFE Holdings is losing more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining almost 3 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



Among the market's worst performers, Chughai Pharmaceutical is losing more than 6 percent, JGC Corp. and Marui Group are lower by almost 5 percent each. Minebea Mitsumi is down more than 4 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 9.4 percent on year in February, standing at 471.638 trillion yen. That follows the 9.7 percent spike in January.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Overall inflation for the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - advanced an annual 1.4 percent in February. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.3 percent in January.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in January. That was well beneath forecasts for 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all losing more than 1 percent each. Shanghai, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks on Thursday extended the sharp pullback seen over the previous two sessions amid concerns about a potential trade war after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs are likely to benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, although some officials have warned of retaliation by the European Union and China.



The Dow plummeted 420.22 points or 1.7 percent to 24,608.98, the Nasdaq tumbled 92.45 points or 1.3 percent to 7,180.56 and the S&P 500 slumped 36.16 points or 1.3 percent to 2,677.67.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index plunged by 2 percent.



Crude oil prices continued to slide on Thursday, pulling back further from recent highs. April WTI crude fell $0.65 or 1.1 percent to settle at $60.99 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



