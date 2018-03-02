Nick Kohlschreiber: Nicholas Kohlschreiber - Discusses 5G Technology Changing Future Communications

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / The California-based entrepreneur and creator of Adboom.com Nicholas Kohlschreiber believes the future of high speed internet and live streaming relies on 5G telecommunications speeds that will make the world of technology even more efficient. This significant improvement to data transfer rates will forever change the capabilities and habits of mobile device usage for the better, on a variety of levels.

The initial transition from 3G to 4G speeds opened up a world of possibilities for smartphones and tablets, providing the ability to stream video, music, and games almost instantaneously -- a feat that was once only attainable when a device was connected to wifi. Nicholas Kohlschreiber points out that while 4G could be considered the milestone that cracked open the door to widespread streaming mobile media use, 5G technology removes it entirely. Forbes contributor Nelson Granados highlights the drastic differences between the two. "Download speeds are bound to increase at least tenfold compared to 4G, and for true 5G standards, it could be up to 100-fold," Granados writes. "So, if an HD movie takes six minutes to download in a 4G network, with 5G it could take a handful of seconds."

The vast improvements in data speeds will result in new developments and strategies regarding premium digital content, such as virtual reality sports channels, immersive 4K and 8K video quality without any buffering, and full HD streaming with low latency that eliminates delays; a feature that is ideal for sports and other live events. Kohlschreiber notes that the effects are sure to be found within the website design realm as well, which encompasses every popular social media platform. The increase in data efficiency will also ensure a heightened advantage for progressive marketing companies such as Adboom, who relies on a proprietary technology platform that deploys and automates social media for many Fortune 500 entities all of which will undoubtedly alter their digital advertising approaches with the new speeds.

An experienced businessman and entrepreneur from an early age, Nicholas Kohlschreiber began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. He quickly revitalized its sales with his innovative approach to the selling and direct shipping of products. The New Jersey native is now the owner of an eight-figure internet marketing company, Adboom.io, based in Newport Beach, California, specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. Nicholas oversees 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development. A dedicated philanthropist, Nicholas spends time and resources supporting local charities and several non-profit organizations, both nationally and abroad.

