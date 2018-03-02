IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 9% EBITA growth in 2017

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (2 March 2018) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its full year 2017 results.

Highlights

· Revenue growth of 11% to EUR 1,907.4 million (+12% on a constant currency basis)

· Gross profit growth of 12% to EUR 428.7 million (+13% on a constant currency basis)

· Operating EBITA increased by 9% to EUR 161.7 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items of EUR 110.1 million (2016: EUR 102.6 million)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 3% to EUR 2.06 (2016: EUR 2.01)

· Dividend proposal of EUR 0.62 in cash per share (2016: EUR 0.55)



Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD has delivered another year of significant growth which is the result of our focus on operational excellence, acquisitions and a favourable economy. Free cash flow increased by 15% to EUR 161.3 million. The acquisition of L.V. Lomas in Canada and the US is an important step in realising our strategy in this region. With Lomas we entered the Canadian market and we expanded our footprint in the US, both geographically and in important life science market segments, in particular food. In 2018 we will continue to invest in our formulation expertise and in our ICT and digital infrastructure and we will remain focused on creating an exciting company for our staff, business partners and shareholders resulting in further growth."



Please find attached the full press release.



