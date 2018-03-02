Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2018-03-02 07:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 28 February 2018, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, held an investor conference webinar where Chairwoman of the Board and CEO of the Company Ms. Egle Ciužaite commented on Company's activities and financial results for the year 2017.



Webinar recording is available online at: http://bit.ly/2FFyi66



The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt



