

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 3.12 billion Swiss francs or 5.21 francs per share, compared to prior year's profit of 453 francs or 0.75 franc per share.



The latest results were hurt by hefty impairment charges that mainly affected goodwill and assets revalued in the context of business combinations.



Net income before impairment and divestments was 270 million francs or 0.45 franc per share, compared to 393 million francs or 0.65 franc per share a year ago.



Recurring EBITDA grew 2.7 percent from last year to 1.70 billion francs, while recurring EBITDA margin was 25.4 percent, same as last year.



Net sales increased 2.7 percent to 6.70 billion francs from 6.53 billion francs a year ago. On a like-for-like basis, net sales grew 6.2 percent.



Sales of cement were 53.7 million tonnes, down 4 percent on a reported basis, but up 7.9 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Looking ahead, for 2018, LafargeHolcim said it targets net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and an over-proportional increase in Recurring EBITDA of at least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the Board of Directors will submit a proposal for shareholder approval for a dividend of 2 francs per share, stable compared to the prior year. The share buyback program is discontinued with CHF 581 million completed.



LafargeHolcim also launched its new Strategy 2022 - 'Building for Growth', aiming to drive profitable growth and simplify the business to deliver resilient returns and attractive value to stakeholders.



Over this period, the company projects annual net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and annual Recurring EBITDA growth of at least 5 percent.



