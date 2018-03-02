Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: DATx / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Advertising-centric Blockchain, DATx, Successfully Concludes Inaugural Token Sale 2018-03-02 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Advertising-centric Blockchain, DATx, Successfully Concludes Inaugural Token Sale * SINGAPORE - Media OutReach [1] - 2 March 2018 - DATx, the new blockchain that strives to build a holistic ecosystem to cater to needs and resolve challenges in the advertising sphere, has successfully concluded its inaugural token sale today. The token sale which saw an issuance of 10 billion DATx tokens, was oversubscribed by 1068 times. The token sale raised a total of 50,000ETH. Initiated by Cosima Foundation, and in collaboration with Avazu, a leading advertising platform with global coverage, DATx has become the world's first advertising blockchain to achieve over 100 million Daily Active Users (DAU) in its ecosystem within the first year of its launch. It was developed to help advertisers cut through all the fragmented clutter of user behavioural data to accurately target users and deliver meaningful advertisements of relevance. DATx's blockchain technology combined with artificial intelligence and big data solutions, leverages on a transparent, multi-stakeholder record of end-to-end user behaviour data, enabling advertisers to refine their audience targeting tools, delivering precise advertising only to relevant users. At launch, DATx will establish itself as a user-oriented behaviour archive for advertising needs but will upgrade its protocol to one that recommends content by 2019. It aims to evolve into an advertising ecosystem that enhances value creation in its five-year roadmap. To illustrate its ambition to expand its reach globally, DATx landed on the iconic Nasdaq screen located at the tower of Times Square NASDAQ Stock Exchange last week. This epitomises success and wealth while showcasing its might in the global market. DATx is backed by influential investors from established blockchains and foundations including QTUM FOUNDATION,VisionPlus Capital, Game.com, AlphaCoin, Genesis Capital, AELF and _QKL Capital._ Its core team members comprise over 80 engineers, product managers, architects and UEX experts, while other key members for the development of DATx include senior executives from Avazu. Institutional investors who are keen to participate in this token sale, can contact https://t.me/datxofficial01 [2] via Telegram. *About DATx* DATx is dedicated to developing a favourable unified protocol for the entire advertising ecosystem. It aims to build an all-encompassing set of effective, secure and benefit-maximized advertising ecosystem, leveraging on blockchain technology, and combined with artificial intelligence and big data solutions to resolve industry -specific challenges. Please visit www.datx.co [3] for more information. *For media queries, please contact:* Angeline Tan PR & Corporate Communications Email: angeline.tan@datx.co 2018-03-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 659707 2018-03-02 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fb96749ec59423ef89723f5f07dfbe3&application_id=659707&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4da725a3222ede26e43d37808ee8fb39&application_id=659707&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f64a544b73d9e071773145f8ef367d59&application_id=659707&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

