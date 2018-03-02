ScotGems Plc - Final Results

From: ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Date: 2 March 2018

Results for the period ended 31 December 2017

The Directors of ScotGems plc ("the Company') are pleased to announce the Company's results for the period ended 31 December 2017.

Highlights

The Company's objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of small cap companies listed on global stock markets across a range of sectors.

Initial fundraising of £50.3 million, with further share issues raising proceeds of £3.2million.

The Company was 36.7% invested by 31 December 2017.

During the very short period from launch to 31 December 2017 the net asset value fell by 4.2% to 95.77p per share while the share price fell by 7.0% to 93.00p

The Chairman, William Salomon, said:

I am pleased to present the Company's first Annual Report. The Company's shares listed on the London Stock Exchange on 26 June 2017 after an initial fundraising of £50.3 million. Since launch the Company has issued a further 3,212,750 shares resulting in proceeds of £3.2 million under the Placing Programme.

The Company's investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long term capital growth. The Company seeks to achieve this by investing in a diversified portfolio of Small Cap Companies (those with a market capitalisation of less than USD 2.5 billion at the time of investment) listed on global stock markets across a range of sectors. The Company's portfolio is expected to be concentrated and the number of investments will typically range between 20 and 30 holdings. Investments will not be selected by reference to any benchmark, nor will the portfolio be managed by reference to any index or peer group performance.

The Company has appointed Stewart Investors (a trading name used by First State Investments International Limited) to manage the investment portfolio. Stewart Investors are long-term and low turnover investors who like to buy and hold shares in real businesses on their clients' behalf. Their investment style is inherently conservative and focuses on the potential downside as well as the upside for any investment. Capital preservation is deemed as important as capital growth.

In their Investment Manager's Report, Stewart Investors describe why both patience and good corporate governance are important when investing in smaller companies. This is a key aspect of portfolio management as we strive to protect and grow shareholders' capital. Details of the portfolio, which at present has a bias towards smaller companies in the Asia Pacific and Global Emerging Market universes, can be found on pages 6 and 7 of the Annual Report. The Investment Manager has not rushed to invest the capital raised in the listing and the subsequent placing programme, preferring to select the stocks we wish to own for the longer term at prices which they believe to represent good value. I am happy to note that 36.7% of the portfolio was invested by 31 December 2017. As a consequence of our cautious purchasing policy, however, the Company has a high cash level which has been split between Pounds Sterling, Singapore Dollars, and United States Dollars. The strength of the Pound had an adverse impact on performance during the period.

During a very short initial period from launch to 31 December 2017 our net asset value ("NAV') fell by 4.2% to 95.77p per share while our share price fell by 7.0% to 93.00p, representing a discount to NAV of 2.9% at the period end. As the Company has been established as a long-term venture it is unlikely that the Board will buy back shares in the short term.

The Company does not have a policy of seeking to achieve any specified level of income or dividend. It is not envisaged that dividends will be paid in the early years of the Company's life. However, over the longer term, if the income received from the Company's investments materially exceeds the Company's annual expenses the Company expects to distribute some or all of this as dividends.

Our Investment Manager is cautious of deploying cash at today's high valuations, preferring to wait to invest when valuations become more attractive. However, the Investment Manager is optimistic about prospects for our holdings over the longer term and will use our cash reserves to add to them if prices weaken.

Our Annual General Meeting ("AGM') will be held on 24 April 2018 at the offices of First State Investments, Finsbury Circus House, 15 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7EB. At the AGM we are seeking authority to issue new shares to the extent of up to 20% of the Company's present issued share capital to enhance the size of the Company if opportunities arise. The Directors will issue shares only when they believe it is advantageous to the Company's shareholders to do so. At the AGM there will also be a brief presentation by our Investment Manager. I look forward to seeing shareholders there.

The Investment Manager, Stewart Investors said:

The long term investment opportunity for ScotGems is significant. We believe that we can identify promising smaller companies near the start of their journey to become larger and prosperous businesses.

These companies will typically be controlled and run by responsible stewards and effective management teams who have evidenced a track record of sustainable cash flow growth, balance sheet conservatism, and a respect for all stakeholders. We aim to align ourselves with capable business people who share our attitude towards risk.

Our process for identifying promising smaller companies relies on our willingness to back owners and management teams to grow their businesses over the long term. On their journey these businesses, and the economies to which they are exposed, will inevitably experience difficult periods. During such times of stress, many corporates will adopt sharp and dishonest practices which threaten the interests of other stakeholders including minority investors. The history of emerging markets is littered with such examples. To minimise the risk to our clients' capital we believe it is paramount that the reputation and integrity of the businesses owners, which we choose to back, is beyond question. We will end up overlooking some impressive operators on corporate governance grounds but we believe this is necessary in order to protect client capital.

ScotGems owns shares in a company called Philippine Seven, which operates a chain of convenience retail stores in the Philippines under the 7-Eleven brand. There are a number of almost identical businesses across South East Asia owing to the attractiveness of the business model which is highly scalable, cash generative, and favourable to the first mover. The quality of Philippine Seven's franchise is obvious but it is not the primary reason for our investment. We have invested because we trust the Company's owners and management team to work effectively to build a successful and sustainable business without taking governance shortcuts along the way.

One of the first things we do when assessing a company is to consider its history as far back as records allow. We do this to discover whether the owners built their business by honest means or not. We avoid business people who have compromised themselves in any way. This laborious process to discover honesty is necessary because the markets in which we invest experience regular and volatile political changes, which consistently expose those whose businesses were born through, or relied on, political patronage, to retrospective scrutiny.

Philippine Seven was founded in the early 1980s by former civil servant Vincente Paterno and his brother-in-law Jose Pardo. The fact that Vincente Paterno had been a state bureaucrat during the time of klepocrat Ferdinand Marcos was on the surface alarming and warranted scrutiny. On this occasion we were happy to learn that despite ties to the Marcos regime, Vincente Paterno had a reputation for being a principled government employee. He was the only technocrat to join the anti-dictatorship movement, having resigned from office in 1982 in response to the assassination of opposition leader Ninoy Aquino. Furthermore, there is no evidence of political favour in the awarding of the franchise concession nor the means which the business was funded. Indeed the founders showed no clear signs of political links and worked hard to support local communities.

Understanding the origins of Philippine Seven helps us as stewards of our clients' capital. If we believe the founding family is honest and aware of the interests of its stakeholders then the chances of them abusing their status and becoming a political target reduces significantly. The fact that the Group has kept a low profile and remained apolitical over thirty years is especially important in the current circumstances with the Philippines experiencing political change.

Applying this same philosophy and focus on reputation we concluded that the people behind the 7-Eleven franchises in Malaysia and Thailand are not of investible quality, despite their business operations being just as impressive in terms of financial metrics.

The 7-Eleven franchises in Malaysia and Thailand are similar to each other in the sense they enjoy dominant market share and benefit from relaxed tobacco advertising laws. Both companies are owned by successful business groups who are known for their close political associations. Even though the convenience retail industry rarely suffers from political interference, we still worry that those with close political ties can occasionally become targets when regimes change. This is the primary reason we are not invested in the 7-Eleven franchises in Malaysia and Thailand.

Our assessment of a company's reputation is ongoing. There is no such thing as a perfect company but we try to find businesses with a patient long term shareholder, a competent management team, and a credible independent board of directors.

In the case of Philippine Seven its founding families needed capital to grow in the 1990s, and invited President Chain Stores, owner of the 7-Eleven franchise in Taiwan, to become the company's majority shareholder. President Chain Stores has not sold a share since, and we see their presence, as one of the most honest and competent retailers in Asia, as being extremely positive. We also admire the major shareholder's understanding of the need for local managers, hence their continued partnership with the founding Paterno family. Second generation Jose Victor Paterno is CEO and is credited with rolling out the Company's successful franchisee model. Finally, we take comfort from the presence of reputable independent directors.

ScotGems will only invest in companies whose owners and managers exhibit similar characteristics to Philippine Seven in terms of honest beginnings and a visible commitment to all stakeholders. Six months after the fund's launch we have invested in seventeen such companies.

We see an opportunity cost to deploying cash today, so have been investing gradually. If we over-pay now we risk not only losing money but we forgo the option of investing the same cash when valuations become more attractive. The long term driver of returns for this strategy will not be short-term wins but rather our ability to deploy capital and remain invested during tougher times. With valuations of companies today especially high it is even more important that we remain patient.

For further information contact:

Stewart Investors

Investment Manager

Tel: 0131 473 2900

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 538 6603

The Income Statement, Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement follow.



Income Statement

Period ended 31 December 2017 Revenue Capital return return Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Income Investment income 149 - 149 Losses on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - (780) (780) Foreign exchange losses - (708) (708) Total income/(loss) 149 (1,488) (1,339) Expenses (397) - (397) Loss before taxation (248) (1,488) (1,736) Taxation (16) - (16) Loss for the period (264) (1,488) (1,752) Loss per share (0.49p) (2.81p) (3.30p)

The Total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The Revenue return and Capital return columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies.



All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.



Loss per share is calculated on 53,028,944 shares, being the weighted average number in issue during the period.



There is no other comprehensive income and therefore the loss for the period is equal to the total comprehensive income.



Statement of Financial Position

As at

31 December 2017 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 25,784 Current assets Receivables 23 Cash and cash equivalents 25,932 25,955 Current liabilities Payables (471) Net current assets 25,484 Net assets 51,268 Capital and reserves Ordinary share capital 535 Share premium 52,485 Capital reserve (1,488) Revenue reserve (264) Total equity 51,268

Shares in issue at period end 53,533,770

Net asset value per Ordinary share 95.77p



Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period ended

31 December 2017 Ordinary share capital Share premium Capital reserve Revenue reserve

Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at launch - - - - - Loss for the period - - (1,488) (264) (1,752) Issue of Ordinary shares 535 53,007 - - 53,542 Share issue costs - (522) - - (522) Balance as at 31 December 2017 535 52,485 (1,488) (264) 51,268

Share premium. The share premium represents the difference between the nominal value of new Ordinary shares issued and the consideration the Company receives for these shares.

Capital reserve. Gains and losses on the realisation of investments, realised exchange differences of a capital nature and returns of capital are accounted for in this Reserve. Increases and decreases in the valuation of investments held at the period end, and unrealised exchange differences of a capital nature are also accounted for in this Reserve.

Revenue reserve. Any surplus/deficit arising from the revenue profit/loss for the period is taken to/from this Reserve.



Cash Flow Statement

Period Ended 31 December 2017 £'000 Net cash outflow from operations before dividends, interest, purchases and sales (90) Dividends received from investments 93 Purchases of investments (33,459) Sales of investments 7,013 Cash outflow from operations (26,443) Taxation (12) Net cash outflow from operating activities (26,455) Financing activities Issue of Ordinary shares 53,542 Cost of share issues (447) Net cash inflow from financing activities 53,095 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,640 Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period - Effect of currency losses (708) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,932

Principal Risks and Risk Management

The Board believes that the principal risks to shareholders, which it seeks to mitigate through continual review of its investments and through shareholder communication, are events or developments which can affect the general level of share prices, including, for instance, inflation or deflation, economic recessions and movements in interest rates and currencies.

Other risks faced by the Company include breach of regulatory rules which could lead to suspension of the Company's Stock Exchange listing, financial penalties, or a qualified audit report. Breach of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 could lead to the Company being subject to tax on capital gains.

In the mitigation and management of these risks, the Board regularly monitors the investment environment and the management of the Company's investment portfolio, and applies the principles detailed in the guidance provided by the Financial Reporting Council.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Respect of the Annual Financial Report

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

The financial statements contained within theAnnualReport for the period ended 31 December 2017, of which this statement of results is an extract, have been prepared in accordance with applicable United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 102, and applicable law), give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and net loss of the Company; and

TheStrategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

In addition, each of the Directors considers that the Annual Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, position, business model and strategy.

Going Concern

The Directors believe, in the light of the controls and review processes reported in the Report of the Audit Committee on pages 36 and 37 of the Annual Report and bearing in mind the nature of the

Company's business and assets, which are considered to be readily realisable if required, that the Company has adequate resources to continue operating for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts.

Related Party Transactions

Related party transactions with the Directors, for the period ended 31 December 2017 are disclosed in the Directors' Report on page 27 of the Annual Report. At the period end an amount of £16,500 was outstanding to the Directors.

The AIFM, the Investment Manager and the Company have entered into the Investment Management Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the AIFM has delegated to Stewart Investors the management of the Company's portfolio subject to its and the Directors' overall supervision. Details of transactions during the period and the balance outstanding at the period end are disclosed in note 3 of the Annual Report.

There were no other related-party transactions.

Notes:

1. ScotGems plc is a public company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales, and carries on business as an investment trust. Details of the Company's registered office can be found in the Annual Report.

The accounts are prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2006, United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (Accounting Standards "UK GAAP') including Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 102 "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable

in the UK and Republic of Ireland' and the Statement of Recommended Practice "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' ("the SORP') issued by the Association of Investment Companies in November 2014 and updated in January 2017.

All of the Company's operations are of a continuing nature.

The accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investments held at fair value through profit or loss.

Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

There are no critical accounting estimates or judgements.

The accounts have also been prepared on the assumption that approval as an investment trust will continue to be granted.

The functional and reporting currency of the Company is pounds sterling as most investors in the Company are based in the United Kingdom.

2. During the period the Directors issued 53,533,770 new Ordinary shares for proceeds of £53,542,000.

3. The Company held the following categories of financial instruments as at 31 December 2017:

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Listed equities 18,839 - - 18,839 US Treasury Bills 6,945 - - 6,945 Total 25,784 - - 25,784

The above table provides an analysis of financial assets and financial liabilities based on the fair value hierarchy described below. Short term balances are excluded from the table as their carrying value at the reporting date approximates to their fair value.

Fair Value Hierarchy

The fair value hierarchy used to analyse the fair values of financial assets and liabilities are described below.

The levels are determined by the lowest (that is, the least reliable or least independently observable) level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement for the individual investment in its entirety as follows:

Level 1 - investments with prices quoted in an active market.

Level 2 - investments whose fair value is based directly on observable current market prices or is indirectly being derived from market prices; and

Level 3 - investments whose fair value is determined using a valuation technique based on assumptions that are not supported by observable current market prices or are not based on observable market data.

4.

Period Ended 31 December Reconciliation of loss before taxation to net cash outflow before dividends, interest, purchases and sales Net loss on activities before finance costs and taxation (1,736) Net losses on investments 780 Currency losses 708 Investment income (149) Increase in other payables 316 Increase in prepayments and other receivables (9) Net cash outflow from operation before dividends, interest, purchases and sales (90)

5. These are not statutory accounts in terms of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Full audited accounts for the period to 31 December 2017 will be sent to shareholders in March 2018 and will be available for inspection at Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW, the registered office of the Company. The full annual report and accounts will be available on the Company's website www.scotgems.com.

6. The audited accounts for the period ended 31 December 2017 will be lodged with the Registrar of Companies.