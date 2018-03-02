GKN PLC - Update on discussions with pension trustees

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

GKN plc ("GKN')

Update on discussions with pension trustees regarding GKN's demerger plans

As previously stated, GKN plans to separate its GKN Driveline and GKN Aerospace businesses via a demerger, to be completed in the middle of 2019. A demerger represents GKN's base case separation structure for a number of reasons, including that the timetable is within GKN's control, it allows GKN to allocate liabilities appropriately and it is tax efficient.

GKN now announces that the basis upon which it has agreed to progress those demerger discussions with the Trustees (the "Trustees') of its UK pension schemes (the "UK Pension Schemes') includes, among other things, an intention by GKN to make a financial contribution of approximately £160m to the UK Pension Schemes upon demerger.

In addition, in the period prior to demerger, GKN will continue its practice of seeking to work with the Trustees in exploring and implementing, as appropriate, other liability management exercises in relation to the UK Pension Schemes.

GKN has not yet reached a legally binding agreement with the Trustees.

