Mariehamn, 2018-03-02 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 2, 2018, 9.00 a.m.



Managers' Transactions (Eurell)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar Position: Chief Financial Officer ----------------------------------------------------------- Amendment Köp av Ålandsbanken B-aktie ----------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ----------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 914 Unit price: 14.10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 914 Volume weighted average price: 14.10000 Euro



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505