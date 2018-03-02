sprite-preloader
02.03.2018 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: revenue increases by 1.5% in 2017

  • Continuing favourable macroeconomic conditions in the Netherlands.
  • Decreasing visitor numbers in the fourth quarter in Germany due to supplier-related problems.
  • Successful reintroduction of the Sängjätten format in Sweden.
  • Closure in France.
  • Increased customer satisfaction.
  • Growing role of omnichannel.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Bart Koops
CFO
+31 (0)413 338819
+31 (0)6 46761405
bart.koops@beterbed.nl (mailto:bart.koops@beterbed.nl)

For the complete version of the press release please click on the link below.

Press release 02-03-2018 (http://hugin.info/132850/R/2172960/837707.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Beter Bed Holding NV via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)